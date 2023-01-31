Casper College basketball teams host Eastern Wyoming College on Tuesday

For the first time in more than two months, the Casper College basketball teams will play a doubleheader at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym when they host Eastern Wyoming College on Tuesday.

While the T-Birds' men's team played three home games in January and the 19th-ranked women's team hosted the Wyoming All-Stars for single games on Dec. 10 and Jan. 7, Tuesday's Region IX North sub-region games against Eastern Wyoming College mark the first time both teams have been home at the same time since Nov. 26.

The women's team (19-3, 2-0) opened sub-region play with road wins over Northwest College and Central Wyoming College.

Sophomore Joslin Igo leads the T-Birds with 11.4 points per game, followed by sophomore Flora Goed (11.1 ppg), freshman Logann Alvar (10.2 ppg) and sophomore Julia Palomo (9.0 ppg). Sophomore Sandra Frau-Garcia is averaging 7.4 points to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 3.1 steals per contest.

The men's team (16-5, 1-1) bounced back from an overtime loss at Northwest College with an 88-85 victory at Central Wyoming last week.

Kenard Richardson, who was averaging a team-leading 19.8 ppg, was recently suspended for the season by the NJCAA. That puts the scoring burden on a trio of sophomore guards -- Jamison Epps, Dalton Peterson and Jaren Harris -- and sophomore big Nestor Dyachok.

Epps is averaging a double-double with 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds, while Peterson (14.0), Harris (11.7) and Dyachok (10.0) are all scoring in double figures.