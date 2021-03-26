Casper College basketball teams host Northwest College in regular-season finales

The Casper College basketball teams came into Wednesday’s home games against Central Wyoming College on upward trajectories. By the end of the night only one team of Thunderbirds was still trending in that direction.

The No. 3 women’s team remained undefeated (19-0, 9-0 Region IX North) with a 93-33 rout of the winless Rustlers. The T-Birds put together scoring runs of 22-2, 23-2 and 16-4 to extend their winning streak to 34 games dating back to last season.

“If the game is on the schedule you’ve got to come out and play the same way you always do,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “You’ve got to play well defensively and do what you can offensively. And I thought we were pretty good fundamentally on both sides of the ball.”

That wasn’t the case for the Casper College men’s team. The T-Birds (10-8, 5-4 North) had won four of five games, but fell behind by double digits early and never recovered, losing 98-64.

The T-Birds seemed poised to make a move in the second half when freshman guard John Hart scored the first seven points out of the locker room to trim the deficit to 55-39. They got as close as 61-48 with the ball, but missed a 3-pointer -- the T-Birds made just 2 of 21 shots from behind the arc -- and before they knew it the Rustlers had pushed to a 25-point lead.