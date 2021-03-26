Casper College basketball teams host Northwest College in regular-season finales

The Casper College basketball teams came into Wednesday’s home games against Central Wyoming College on upward trajectories. By the end of the night only one team of Thunderbirds was still trending in that direction.
The No. 3 women’s team remained undefeated (19-0, 9-0 Region IX North) with a 93-33 rout of the winless Rustlers. The T-Birds put together scoring runs of 22-2, 23-2 and 16-4 to extend their winning streak to 34 games dating back to last season.
“If the game is on the schedule you’ve got to come out and play the same way you always do,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “You’ve got to play well defensively and do what you can offensively. And I thought we were pretty good fundamentally on both sides of the ball.”
That wasn’t the case for the Casper College men’s team. The T-Birds (10-8, 5-4 North) had won four of five games, but fell behind by double digits early and never recovered, losing 98-64.
The T-Birds seemed poised to make a move in the second half when freshman guard John Hart scored the first seven points out of the locker room to trim the deficit to 55-39. They got as close as 61-48 with the ball, but missed a 3-pointer -- the T-Birds made just 2 of 21 shots from behind the arc -- and before they knew it the Rustlers had pushed to a 25-point lead.
“We had a really good five-minute stretch to open the second half and we were starting to build some momentum,” head coach Shaun Gutting said. “Then we missed that shot and it went downhill from there.”
The T-Birds will try to finish the regular season on a positive note Saturday when they host Northwest College at Swede Erickson Thunderbirds Gym. Casper College is currently fourth in the North sub-region standings behind Western Wyoming Community College (6-3), Laramie County Community College (5-2) and Eastern Wyoming College (5-3). There’s a possibility that all four teams could finish 6-4, which only adds to the confusion of this coronavirus-shortened season. With the Region IX Tournament set to begin next week teams are still jockeying for position.
“The crazy thing is we have enough talent to win the region if we play like we’re capable of playing,” Gutting said.
The women’s team, meanwhile, has already clinched the top seed out of the North and should be in good position to earn an at-large berth to the NJCAA Championships even if it doesn’t win the Region IX tournament.
Before Gunnare and the T-Birds start thinking about that, though, they have to worry about Northwest College. The Trappers pushed the T-Birds to the limit in their first meeting, limiting Casper College to a season-low 34.7% shooting performance in a 72-68 defeat.
“Northwest gave us our best game in the last six weeks,” Gunnare said. “They’ve got good 3-point shooters, they’re able to break you down off the dribble and they’ve got a good inside game.