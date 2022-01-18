Casper College basketball teams host Northwest College to begin Region IX play

The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams tip off the Region IX season Wednesday when they host Northwest College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The women's game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.

The 24th-ranked Casper College women's team (15-4) has won nine of its last 10 games and started the new year with a 75-50 victory against the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday. Sophomore big Kate Robertson (Natrona County) had 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench to lead the T-Birds.

Sophomore guard Joseava Vaz averages a team-best 12.6 points per game while Robertson averages 11.9. Sophomore Dejaan Schuler (7.7) and freshmen Joslin Igo (7.6) and Julia Palomo (6.7) are averaging a combined 22.0 ppg. Freshman point guard Sandra Frau recently returned to the lineup and leads the T-Birds with 4.2 assists per game. She dished out eight assists in Saturday's win.

Northwest College (8-8) is led by freshman center Darla Hernandez (Worland) and sophomore Kierra Cutright (Gillette), who are averaging a combined 20.7 ppg.

In the later game, the T-Birds (9-9) will try to slow down the high-flying Trappers (11-7), who are averaging 91.9 ppg. Northwest has five players averaging double-digit points.

Casper College, which is coming off a 108-48 rout of the Dickinson State junior varsity on Saturday, counters with forward Rashaun Agee. The 6-foot-7 freshman is averaging 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Agee had 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in Saturday's win.

PJ Ngambi is the only other player averaging in double figures (12.4), but the T-Birds have been getting contributions from a number of players, including Jalen Harris (9.1 ppg), David Walker (7.9 ppg) and Peter Turay (7.4 ppg).

The T-Birds are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since starting the season 2-0.

Region IX action continues for Casper College on Saturday when the T-Birds hos Central Wyoming College.

