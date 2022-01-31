 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams host Western Wyoming CC in Region IX action

The Casper College basketball teams continue Region IX North sub-region play Wednesday when the Thunderbirds host Western Wyoming Community College. The women's game tips at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men's game.

The women's team (18-4, 3-0) jumped to No. 17 in the NJCAA rankings released Monday. The T-Birds, who have won six consecutive games and 12 of their past 13, are coming off a 77-64 victory at Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday. The T-Birds have also won 27 games in a row against Region IX competition.

Sophomores Joseana Vaz and Kate Robertson continue to lead the team in scoring, averaging 13.4 and 11.9 points per game, respectively. The T-Birds have also gotten solid contributions throughout the lineup, with Joslin Igo (7.9), Dejaan Schuler (7.7) and Belen Morales Lopez (7.0) combining for 22.6 ppg.

The men's team (12-10, 3-1) won 84-82 at Eastern Wyoming College on PJ Ngambi's layup with 0.7 seconds remaining. Ngambi, who is averaging 13.2 ppg, finished with a game-high 24 points in the win.

Rashaun Agee leads the T-Birds with 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 Chicago native had 21 points and 19 rebounds on Saturday for his fifth consecutive game with a double-double.

The T-Birds are averaging 96.0 ppg their last five games, but figure to have their hands full against a Mustangs team that is 19-3 overall ad 3-1 in Region IX.

Rashaun Agee headshot

Agee
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

