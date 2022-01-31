Casper College basketball teams host Western Wyoming CC in Region IX action

The Casper College basketball teams continue Region IX North sub-region play Wednesday when the Thunderbirds host Western Wyoming Community College. The women's game tips at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men's game.

The women's team (18-4, 3-0) jumped to No. 17 in the NJCAA rankings released Monday. The T-Birds, who have won six consecutive games and 12 of their past 13, are coming off a 77-64 victory at Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday. The T-Birds have also won 27 games in a row against Region IX competition.

Sophomores Joseana Vaz and Kate Robertson continue to lead the team in scoring, averaging 13.4 and 11.9 points per game, respectively. The T-Birds have also gotten solid contributions throughout the lineup, with Joslin Igo (7.9), Dejaan Schuler (7.7) and Belen Morales Lopez (7.0) combining for 22.6 ppg.

The men's team (12-10, 3-1) won 84-82 at Eastern Wyoming College on PJ Ngambi's layup with 0.7 seconds remaining. Ngambi, who is averaging 13.2 ppg, finished with a game-high 24 points in the win.

Rashaun Agee leads the T-Birds with 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 Chicago native had 21 points and 19 rebounds on Saturday for his fifth consecutive game with a double-double.

The T-Birds are averaging 96.0 ppg their last five games, but figure to have their hands full against a Mustangs team that is 19-3 overall ad 3-1 in Region IX.

