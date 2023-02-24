CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

T-Birds host Western Wyoming CC in regular season home finales

The 16th-ranked Casper College women’s basketball team will play its final home game Saturday when the Thunderbirds host Western Wyoming Community College. The men’s team also faces the Mustangs, but the T-Birds are hoping to have a few more games at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in two weeks.

The T-Birds’ men’s team (22-5, 7-1 Region IX North) enters the weekend leading Northwest College (19-8, 6-1) by a half-game in the North sub-region, with the winner earning the right to host the Region IX Tournament.

The T-Birds have won seven in a row behind a balanced scoring attack. Jamison Epps leads the way with 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, with Dalton Peterson (14.7 ppg), Jaren Harris (12.4 ppg) and Nestor Dyachok (10.7 ppg) also averaging double-digit points.

Casper College, which defeated Western Wyoming 76-59 on Feb. 4, finishes the regular season Monday at Eastern Wyoming College.

The women’s team, meanwhile, has already clinched the Region IX North and will bee the top seed at the Region IX Tournament that will be hosted by the South sub-region winner.

The T-Birds (25-3, 8-0) have won 12 consecutive games and 43 in a row against Region IX North competition. Joslin Igo averages a team-best 12.1 points per game, followed by Flora Goed 911.5 ppg), Logann Alvar (10.6 ppg) and Julia Palomo (9.2 ppg). Point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia averages 7.8 points and leads the team with 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

WBC in Japan to still feature masks

TOKYO — Fans of the upcoming World Baseball Classic are going to see two versions, depending whether the games are in the United States or Taiwan, or in Japan.

In the United States and Taiwan, fans can cheer and need not wear masks. Taiwan dropped most of its mask mandates this week.

For Japan, it’s slightly more complicated as COVID-pandemic rules are changing more slowly. Cheering will be allowed, but masks will be worn at the Tokyo Dome.

The first three days of play in the WBC are March 8-10 in Taiwan and Japan. Play begins on March 11 at the two U.S. sites in Miami and Phoenix.

The tournament, featuring 20 national teams, ends on March 21 in Miami. The powers from Asia will be Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

Latin America will feature the largest contingent with Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama and Nicaragua. The United States and Canada have also entered strong teams.

After almost three years of strict COVID-19 rules, traditional cheering returned this week during preseason games for Nippon Professional Baseball. That included the drum-beating, trumpet-playing, and constant singing that characterizes the game in Japan.

The Japan national team training for the WBC will play warm-up games this weekend and avid cheering will also be encouraged.

However, masks will still be worn.

“I expect a situation where fans will be able to cheer while wearing masks,” NPB General Secretary Atsushi Ihara told Japan’s Kyodo News recently. He was speaking about the upcoming Japanese season.

The Japanese government is expected to relax the mask-wearing guidelines on March 13, leaving many mask-wearing choices up to the individual.

WBC play in Japan ends on March 16, but the policy change is not expected to touch the tournament with masks still being worn.

The shift away from masks has been slow in Japan, where much of the public donned masks even before the pandemic. Few Japanese go without masks, even in outdoor areas like parks and broad sidewalks.

The government policy announced on March 13 will still recommend mask-wearing for crowded indoor settings — the WBC venue the Tokyo Dome is indoors — commuter trains, and hospitals.

Businesses will also be allowed to ask customers to wear masks.