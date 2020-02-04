Casper College basketball teams look to extend winning streaks at Gillette

Since suffering a 74-64 loss at Laramie County Community College back on Jan. 11 — its second loss in three games — the Casper College women’s basketball team has regained its swagger.

The 17th-ranked Thunderbirds (20-3, 7-1 Region IX North) have won six in a row heading into Wednesday’s showdown at No. 21 Gillette College. And the reason for the T-Birds’ turnaround is easy to trace.

“We have shot the ball a lot better since those losses,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare explained. “And when we shoot the ball better it seems like we really cut down on mistakes across the board.”

The T-Birds have not only shot the ball better since their last loss, but they have a plus-30 assist-to-turnover margin and have outrebounded their opponents by a combined 75 boards.

They’ll have to be on top of their game Wednesday against the Pronghorns (22-2, 8-0), who have won 11 in a row since a 76-62 loss to Casper College back on Dec. 7. Gillette College leads the conference with 82.7 points per game and has four players averaging double-digit points, led by Kobe King-Hawea’s 20.3 points per game.