Casper College basketball teams open Region IX play with victories

The Casper College basketball teams had a successful start to the Region IX season Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, with the women's team defeating Northwest College 81-47 and the men's team racing to a 100-84 victory over the Trappers.

The 24th-ranked women's team used a balanced scoring attack to improve to 16-4 on the season. Sandra Frau led the T-Birds with 13 points, with Kate Robertson and Joseana Vaz adding 12 apiece, Julia Palomo 10 and Dejaan Schuler and Joslin Igo combining for 17. Frau also had seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Casper College led by 13 points after three quarters but put the game away in the final frame, outscoring Northwest 27-8. The T-Birds out-rebounded the Trappers 54-31 and held them to 29.0% shooting (18 of 62).

The men's team (10-9) led 59-39 at the half. Northwest cut the lead to eight in the second half before the T-Birds pulled away.

Rashaun Agee had a double-double -- 26 points, 16 rebounds -- to lead the way, with five other T-Birds reaching double-digit scoring. Dwayne Walker had 17, Peter Turay and Keon Baker 12 apiece and PJ Ngambi and Jaden Phillips 11 each.

Both T-Birds' teams return to the court Saturday when they host Central Wyoming College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.