You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper College basketball teams open Region IX Tournament play this week
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams open Region IX Tournament play this week

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College women's basketball team will host the Region IX Tournament beginning Thursday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym while the men's team heads to Sterling, Colorado, for its quarterfinal game Thursday.

The 15th-ranked women's team (26-3) is hosting the tournament for the second time in three years after winning the North sub-region. The T-Birds, who have won 12 consecutive games, face McCook Community College in the final game of Thursday's quarterfinals at 7 p.m. McCook (22-9) enters as the No. 4 seed from the South sub-region.

The 24th-ranked men's team (25-5) enters the Region IX Tournament as the North No. 2 seed and takes on South No. 3 seed Western Nebraska Community College (18-11) at 5 p.m.

Casper College Button
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News