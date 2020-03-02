Casper College basketball teams open Region IX Tournament play this week

The Casper College women's basketball team will host the Region IX Tournament beginning Thursday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym while the men's team heads to Sterling, Colorado, for its quarterfinal game Thursday.

The 15th-ranked women's team (26-3) is hosting the tournament for the second time in three years after winning the North sub-region. The T-Birds, who have won 12 consecutive games, face McCook Community College in the final game of Thursday's quarterfinals at 7 p.m. McCook (22-9) enters as the No. 4 seed from the South sub-region.