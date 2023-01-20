Casper College basketball teams open sub-region play at Northwest College

The Casper College basketball teams hit the road Saturday to begin Region IX North sub-region action at Northwest College in Powell.

The 21st-ranked Thunderbirds' women's team (17-3) is the defending Region IX champion and has won 36 consecutive games against in-state competition. The T-Birds' last sub-region loss was Jan. 19, 2020 at Laramie County Community College.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo (Douglas) leads a balance scoring attack with 11.5 points per game. Sophomore big Flora Goed is averaging 10.8 ppg, freshman wing Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh) is at 10.2 ppg and sophomore guard Julia Palomo chips in 9.3 ppg. Sophomore Sandra Frau-Garcia continues to do a lot of everything for the T-Birds as she averages 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Leading the way for Northwest (13-7) is 5-foot-11 sophomore Darla Hernandez (Worland), who averages 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The T-Birds' men's team has been on a roll since losing to then-No. 1 Indian Hills Community College in late November. Casper College (15-4) has won nine of its last 10 games and received votes in the latest NJCAA Top 25 poll.

Sophomore Kenard Richardson is one of the top scoring threats in Region IX, averaging 20. 3 ppg. He has gotten plenty of support from sophomore guards Dalton Peterson (14.2 ppg), Jamison Epps (13.7) and Jaren Harris (11.2) as well as sophomore big man Nestor Dyachok (9.8 ppg).

The Trappers (13-7) are led by Davion McAdam, who averages 19.8 ppg. The sophomore guard, who graduated from Kelly Walsh, spent the past two seasons with the T-Birds before transferring to NWC.