Casper College basketball teams pick up road wins on Saturday

The Casper College basketball teams finished their weekend road trip to Utah with victories on Saturday.

The 13th-ranked women's team overcame a first-quarter deficit to earn a 79-64 victory against Snow College while the men's team outscored Jump Start 54-35 in the second half for an 89-65 victory.

Joslin Igo (Douglas) had 21 points off the bench to lead the T-Birds (2-0), who also got 18 from Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh) and 12 from Flora Goed. Casper College plays Concordia JV on Friday at the Northeastern Junior College Classic in Sterling, Colorado.

For the men's team (2-1), Dalton Peterson (Encampment) had a game-high 22 points. Darius Robinson added 15, Jaren Harris 10 and Jamison Epps had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The T-Birds are at the CSI Classic this weekend in Idaho where they will face Tyler Junior College on Thursday, No. 17 College of Southern Idaho on Friday and Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.