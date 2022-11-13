 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams pick up wins ahead of GW Mechanical Tip-Off Classic

The Casper College basketball teams finished the weekend with victories as the No. 11 women's team defeated Northeastern Junior College 76-51 and the men's team defeated Eastern Wyoming College 95-91.

The women's team (4-0) also beat the Concordia College JV 111-82 on Friday. Julia Palomo had 16 points in each game while Joslin Igo (Douglas) scored 18 points on Friday and 12 on Saturday. Against Concordia, Claudio Garrido had 18 points and Flora Goed added 14. Meaza Otto scored 10 points in the win over NJC.

For the men's team (4-2), Jamison Epps nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. The T-Birds also got double-digit scoring from Kenard Richardson (22 points), Dalton Peterson (16) and Darius Robinson (15).

Both Casper College teams host the GW Mechanical Tip-Off this week at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Julia Palomo 2022 headshot

Palomo
