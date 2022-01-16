Casper College basketball teams post home victories ahead of Region IX play

The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams were both victorious Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in their final tune-ups before Region IX play begins this week.

The 24th-ranked women's team (15-4) jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 75-48 victory against the Wyoming All-Stars while the men's team (9-9) routed Dickinson State JV 108-48.

Kate Robertson (Natrona County) led the women's team with 22 points and nine rebounds. The T-Birds also got double-figure scoring from Rosalinda Gonzalez (11) and Joseana Vaz (10), while Sandra Frau contributed eight assists.

For the men, Rashaun Agee posted a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Wyoming natives Davion McAdam (Kelly Walsh) and Dalton Peterson (Encampment) added 12 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

Both teams begin Region IX North action Wednesday when they host Northwest College at The Swede.

