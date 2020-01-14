Casper College basketball teams return home to face Sheridan College

“This is the perfect time of year to be dealing with that,” he said. “Sure, we want to be good on January 15, but we really want to be good at the end of February. So whatever we can do to keep building to that is important.”

It helps that the T-Birds have a number of offensive options to build around. Chief among them is 6-foot-3 sophomore guard David Walker, who is averaging 22.8 points per game. Sophomore point guard Jalen Harris (15.5) and sophomore big man Philip Pepple Jr. (12.5) are also averaging double figures, with Isaiah Banks (9.2), Dathan Satchell (8.3), Tavion Robinson (8.1) and Donovan Freeman (7.6) averaging a combined 33.2 points per game.

“Having a guy like David Walker, who can score from anywhere, really helps you out,” Gutting admitted. “Having a guy like Jalen Harris, who can quarterback the whole offense, definitely helps. It takes the load off the guys who are in the post, who are wondering where their buckets are going to come from.

“They’re going to come from us getting them the ball near the rim to get them easy looks. Getting guys easy shots is what has succeeded for us.”

