Casper College basketball teams return to action after long layoff

The Casper College basketball teams will look to shake off the holiday rust when they return to the court Wednesday to face Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The games are the Region IX openers for all four teams.

Neither Thunderbirds team has played since Dec. 14 when they hosted Miles Community College with mixed results. The men’s team (13-2) rolled to a 112-54 victory over the Pioneers behind a career-high 40 points from sophomore guard David Walker. The women’s team (13-2), meanwhile, suffered a 63-60 loss that ended their six-game winning streak.

The win was the seventh in a row for the men’s team and vaulted the T-Birds to No. 19 in the national rankings. The women’s team, despite the loss, still enters the new year with a No. 18 national ranking.

Walker leads the men with 22.5 points per game, with sophomore point guard Jalen Harris (15.8) and sophomore big man Philip Pepple Jr. (12.5) also averaging double-digit points. The T-Birds have topped the century mark in five consecutive games as they average 97.9 points per game.

The women’s team is paced by freshmen Natalia Otkhmezuri (15.1 points per game) and Marija Bakic (11.7) with four other players averaging at least 7.1 points per contest.

The Central Wyoming women’s team comes in with a 4-9 record while the men’s team is 10-5 after a 94-78 win over Miles Community College on Saturday.

