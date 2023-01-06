Casper College basketball teams return to action with home doubleheader

The Casper College basketball teams return to the hardwood Saturday when the women host the Wyoming All-Stars and the men host Real SL at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The women's team (13-3) enters the new year ranked 23rd in the nation after dropping games to No. 7 College of Southern Idaho and No. 18 Salt Lake Community College before the break.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo leads a balanced T-Birds' attack with 12.1 points per game, followed by sophomore center Flora Goed at 10.9 ppg, freshman wing Logann Alvar at 10.4 ppg and sophomore guard Julia Palomo at 9.9 ppg. Sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia is averaging 7.6 points and leads the team with 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

The men's team (11-4) will be looking to continue the momentum it built before the break when the T-Birds won five of their last six games.

The T-Birds have been paced by a quartet of sophomore guards as Kenard Richardson (18.7), Dalton Peterson (13.7), Jamison Epps (12.8) and Jaren Harris (10.8) are all averaging double-digit points. The 6-foot-6 Epps also leads the team with 9.4 rebounds per game.