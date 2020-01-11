You are the owner of this article.
Casper College basketball teams split games at Laramie County CC
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams split games at Laramie County CC

The 18th-ranked Casper College women's team was outscored by 15 points at the free-throw line in their 74-64 loss to Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

The T-Birds (14-3, 1-1 Region IX North) were just 11 of 19 at the charity stripe while the Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-0) were 26 of 29. Casper College led 16-13 after the first quarter, but LCCC used a 22-12 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take the lead and pull off the upset.

Mya Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds for the T-Birds and Ashley Tehau added 14 points. Leading scorer Natalia Otkhmezuri was limited to four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

In the late game, the No. 19 Casper College men's team won its ninth game in a row with an 89-69 victory over LCCC. Individual stats were not available.

Casper College hosts Sheridan College on Wednesday.

