Casper College basketball teams split games at Laramie County CC

The 18th-ranked Casper College women's team was outscored by 15 points at the free-throw line in their 74-64 loss to Laramie County Community College on Saturday.
The T-Birds (14-3, 1-1 Region IX North) were just 11 of 19 at the charity stripe while the Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-0) were 26 of 29. Casper College led 16-13 after the first quarter, but LCCC used a 22-12 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take the lead and pull off the upset.
You have free articles remaining.
Mya Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds for the T-Birds and Ashley Tehau added 14 points. Leading scorer Natalia Otkhmezuri was limited to four points on 1-of-9 shooting.
In the late game, the No. 19 Casper College men's team won its ninth game in a row with an 89-69 victory over LCCC. Individual stats were not available.
Casper College hosts Sheridan College on Wednesday.