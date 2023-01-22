Casper College basketball teams split games at Northwest College

The Casper College basketball teams had mixed results in their Region IX North sub-region openers Saturday against Northwest College in Powell.

The No. 21 women's team led 40-28 at the half and improved to 18-3 with a 72-55 victory over the Trappers, while the men's team rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to force overtime before falling 93-83.

The Thunderbirds' women's team were 30-of-59 (50.8%) from the field and used a balanced scoring attack to win its fifth in a row. Freshman Logann Alvar and sophomore Joslin Igo led the way with 13 points apiece, with sophomores Sandra Frau-Garcia and Flora Goed finishing with 11 and 10, respectively. Frau-Garcia also added 13 rebounds and five steals.

The T-Birds' men's team (15-5) fought back from a 40-28 halftime deficit to force the extra session, but the Trappers outscored the T-Birds 17-7 in OT.

Jamison Epps had a double-double -- 27 points, 12 rebounds -- for Casper College, which also got double-digit scoring from Jaren Harris (14), Darius Robinson (12), Kenard Richardson (10) and Dalton Peterson (10.).

Former T-Bird Davion McAdam was 10-of-16 from the field and 13-of-15 from the free-throw line and finished with 35 points for the Trappers.

Both Casper College teams play at Central Wyoming College on Wednesday.