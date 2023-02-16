The Casper College basketball teams extended their winning streaks Wednesday night with a sweep of Central Wyoming College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 16th-ranked women's team (24-3, 7-0 Region IX North) won their 11th consecutive game with a 100-25 blowout while the men's team (21-5, 6-1 North) extended their winning streak to six games with an 85-70 victory over the Rustlers.

The women's team led 42-17 at the half and outscored CWC 52-8 in the second half for their 42nd win in a row against North competition. The T-Birds were 39-of-67 (58.2%) from the field and 13-of-26 (50.0%) on 3-pointers while the Rustlers were just 9-of-56 (16.1%) from the field and 5-of-32 (15.6%) behind the arc.

Joslin Igo had a game-high 18 points in the victory, with Irene Fernandez de Caleya (14), Flora Goed (13), Logann Alvar (12) and Clauduia Garrido (12) also scoring in double figures. Sandra Frau-Garcia finished with seven points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

For the men's team, Jamison Epps was just two assists shy of a triple-double as he finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight helpers. Dalton Peterson added 20 points, Nestor Dyachok 14 points and seven rebounds, Darius Robinson 12 points and Ousmane Dia 10 points.

The T-Birds host Laramie County Community College on Saturday.