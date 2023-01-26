 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams sweep Central Wyoming College

  Updated
The Casper College basketball teams traveled to Riverton on Wednesday and returned home with two victories over Central Wyoming College.

The Thunderbirds' men's team rebounded from Saturday's loss at Northwest College with an 88-85 victory over the Rustlers to improve to move to 16-5 and even their Region IX North sub-region mark at 1-1.

Jamison Epps had a double-double for the T-Birds with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Nestor Dyachok added 18 points and eight boards, Jaren Harris finished with 17 points and Dalton Peterson (14) and Darius Robinson (10) also scored in double figures.

The 21st-ranked women's team (19-3, 2-0) rolled to an 89-46 victory and out-rebounded CWC 64-32.

Claudia Garrido scored a career-high 21 points to lead the T-Birds, with Flora Goed finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Anna Csenyi chipping in 10 points and Irene Fernandez de Caleya grabbing 11 rebounds.

The T-Birds are back on the road Saturday when they travel to Cheyenne to face Laramie County Community College.

Jamison Epps 2022 headshot

Epps
