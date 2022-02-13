 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams sweep Laramie County Community College

The Casper College basketball teams both extended their winning streaks Saturday when the Thunderbirds swept a pair of Region IX North games against Laramie County Community College.

The 16th-ranked women's team (23-4, 8-0) had five players finish with double-digit points and won their 11th consecutive game with a 73-59 victory. The men's team (15-11, 6-2) won their third in a row and seventh in the last nine games with an 82-59 victory over the Golden Eagles.

The women's team trailed 30-29 at the half, but outscored LCCC 20-8 in the third quarter to take control. Joseana Vaz led the T-Birds with 15 points and nine rebounds. Joslin Igo (Douglas) and Belen Morales Lopez added 11 points each off the bench, and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) and Julia Palomo scored 10 points apiece.

The men's team built a 50-23 halftime lead on its way to avenging a 97-90 loss to LCCC on Jan. 26. Jaren Harris had a game-high 17 points off the bench, Rashaun Agee finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, PJ Ngambi had 13 points and Peter Turay added nine points and 12 boards.

The T-Birds host Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday before closing the regular season at Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday.

Jaren Harris 2021 headshot

Harris
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin

