Casper College basketball teams sweep Miles Community College in Gillette

The Casper College basketball teams opened the Border Wars in Gillette with victories over Miles Community College on Friday.

The 18th-ranked Thunderbirds' women's team rallied for a 65-57 victory over the Pioneers. The T-Birds (9-1) trailed 26-25 at the half but outscored MCC 23-10 in the third quarter to take control.

Freshman Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh) led Casper College with 14 points and Joslin Igo (Douglas) added 12 off the bench.

The men's team led 50-35 at the half on its way to a 95-81 victory to improve to 8-3.

Kenard Richardson scored a season-high 30 points to lead the T-Birds, with Darius Robinson (18), Dalton Peterson (17) and Nestor Dyachok (10) also scoring in double figures.

Both T-Birds teams play Williston State College on Saturday before taking on Dawson Community College on Sunday.