Casper College basketball teams to host Tip-Off Classic this weekend

After spending the past two weeks on the road the Casper College basketball teams return home to host the GW Mechanical Tip-Off Classic this weekend at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 10th-ranked T-Birds' women's team (4-0) gets things started Thursday night when it takes on No. 15 Salt Lake Community College. Casper College plays Western Nebraska Community College on Friday and Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo (Douglas) leads the T-Birds in scoring at 16.8 points per game, followed by sophomore Julia Palomo (12.5 ppg), sophomore center Flora Goed (11.3) and freshman wing Logann Alvar (10.3), who played at Kelly Walsh. Sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia is averaging 6.8 points and leads the team with 7.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The men's team (4-2) faces Impact Academy on Friday and the Dickinson State junior varsity on Saturday. The only losses for the T-Birds, who are coming off a 95-91 victory against Eastern Wyoming College at the College of Southern Idaho Invite, are to No. 3 Salt Lake CC and No. 7 College of Southern Idaho.

Sophomore guard Kenard Richardson (16.5 ppg) is one of five T-Birds averaging double-digit points. Jamison Epps, who leads the team with 10.5 rebounds per contest, is averaging 15.5 ppg, followed by Encampment native Dalton Peterson (13.3), Nestor Dyachok (12.2) and Jaren Harris (10.0).