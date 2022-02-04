Casper College basketball teams travel to Northwest College for Region IX games

The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams both went into the final 10 minutes of their games Wednesday leading Western Wyoming Community College. In the end, though, only one of the Thunderbird teams emerged victorious.

The 17th-ranked women's team (19-4, 4-0) outscored the Mustangs 27-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 64-49 victory and remain unbeaten in Region IX North action.

"It was a tough game," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said, "but we finally made some plays when we needed to."

The T-Birds' men's team wasn't as fortunate. After Peter Turay's basket gave Casper College a 59-49 lead, the Mustangs outscored the T-Birds 23-11 and pulled out a 72-70 victory on Dayne Prim's shot at the buzzer.

The last-second loss put the T-Birds (12-11, 3-2) one game back of both WWCC and Laramie County Community College, which defeated Casper College 97-90 on Jan. 26, heading into the final five games of the regular season. The second half of the sub-region season begins Saturday for the T-Birds when they play at Northwest College (11-11, 0-4).

"I know how talented this group is," Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. "It’s just a matter of fighting through this adversity and making sure we’re in position to play in the postseason.

"Ultimately, it’s knowing that we’re in conference play now and every game matters. We have to find a way to move forward, and that will be on the coaching staff as much as it is the players."

Rashaun Agee has been the T-Birds' go-to guy on offense. The 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman from Chicago is averaging 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Freshman point guard PJ Ngambi averages 13.0 points and 4.1 assists per game. Filling in around them are guards Dwayne Walker, Jaren Harris and Jaden Phillips and big man Peter Turay.

Despite the two sub-region losses, the T-Birds have found a groove on the offensive end, averaging 96.7 points per game over their last 11 games.

"I think we’ve bought into our roles as a group," Gutting said. "We’ve figured out that Rashaun is going to be consistently really good. That PJ, when he quarterbacks our team, on top of finding his chances to score, we’re going to be really good. And the rest of it is just our guys on the wing picking and choosing their spots."

The T-Birds' women's team, meanwhile, keeps finding ways to win. They've won 28 consecutive sub-region games and have a 1.5-game lead heading into Saturday's game at Northwest (10-9, 2-1).

Leading scorer Joseana Vaz was limited to eight points -- all in the fourth quarter -- in the win over WWCC, but sophomore posts Belen Morales Lopez (17) and Kate Robertson (14) combined for 31 points to lift the T-Birds to their 13th win in the last 14 games.

"We do have balanced scoring if teams try to shut down Jo," Gunnare said.

Vaz still leads the team with 13.2 ppg, with Robertson at 12.0. Freshman guard Joslin Igo (7.8), sophomore Dejaan Schuler (7.7) and Morales Lopez (7.4) combine to average 22.9 ppg.

If the T-Birds win the North sub-region they would host the Region IX tournament on March 3-5. Casper College has won the sub-region the past four years and qualified for the NJCAA National Championship each of the last three years.

