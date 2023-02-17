The Casper College basketball teams put their winning streaks on the line Saturday when they host Laramie County Community College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The No. 16 T-Birds' women's team (24-3, 7-0 Region IX North) extended its winning run to 11 games with Wednesday's 100-25 rout of Central Wyoming College.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo from Douglas averages 11.9 points per game to lead a balanced scoring attack, with sophomore post Flora Goed (11.3) and freshman wing Logann Alvar (10.8) from Kelly Walsh also scoring in double figures. Sophomore guard Julia Palomo pitches in 9.1 ppg and sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia continues to stuff the stat sheet averaging 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists (No. 5 in the country) and 3.1 steals per game.

Casper College is close to securing the sub-region title, with Northwest College and Western Wyoming Community College tied for second with 4-2 records entering play Saturday.

The T-Birds' men's team (21-5, 6-1 North) has won five in a row since losing at Northwest College in its North sub-region opener back on Jan. 21.

Jamison Epps finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in Wednesday's 85-70 victory over Central Wyoming College to lead five players in double-digit points.

The sophomore guard averages a team-leading 14.9 points per game, followed by sophomores Dalton Peterson (14.3 ppg) from Encampment, Jaren Harris (12.3 ppg), Nestor Dyachok (11.1 ppg) and freshman Darius Robinson (9.4 ppg).

The T-Birds enter the final three games of the regular season with a half-game lead over Northwest (18-8, 5-1). The North winner will host the Region IX Tournament in early March.