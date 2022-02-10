Casper College basketball teams win at Central Wyoming College on Thursday

The Casper College women's basketball team outscored Central Wyoming College 22-8 in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in Region IX North play with a 66-46 victory Thursday in Riverton.

Sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) led the 16th-ranked Thunderbirds (22-4, 6-0) with 19 points while freshman Sandra Frau added 13 points and seven assists and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had 10 points off the bench.

In the men's game, Rashaun Agee had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lift the T-Birds (14-11, 5-2) to an 84-79 victory. Peter Turay added 17 points and eight boards, Jaren Harris scored 14 points and PJ Ngambi had nine points and five assists.

The T-Birds host Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

