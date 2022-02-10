 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams win at Central Wyoming College on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Casper College women's basketball team outscored Central Wyoming College 22-8 in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in Region IX North play with a 66-46 victory Thursday in Riverton.

Sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) led the 16th-ranked Thunderbirds (22-4, 6-0) with 19 points while freshman Sandra Frau added 13 points and seven assists and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had 10 points off the bench.

In the men's game, Rashaun Agee had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lift the T-Birds (14-11, 5-2) to an 84-79 victory. Peter Turay added 17 points and eight boards, Jaren Harris scored 14 points and PJ Ngambi had nine points and five assists.

The T-Birds host Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

Kare Robertson 2021 headshot

Robertson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News