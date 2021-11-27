 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams win Thanksgiving Classic openers

The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams tipped off the Thanksgiving Classic on Friday night with victories over Lake Region State at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 19th-ranked T-Birds' women's team got the evening started by jumping out to a 33-13 halftime lead and cruising to a 72-46 win. The men's team followed by rallying from a 37-32 halftime deficit to earn a 78-62 win.

Sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) scored 13 points to lead the women's team (6-2), with sophomores Joseana Vaz and Belen Morales Lopez and Dejaan Schuler all adding 11 points.

In the nightcap, Gus Wright (Sheridan) had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the T-Birds (5-4). Rashaun Agee pitched in 12 points and seven boards, Dwayne Walker had 11 points and Pj Ngambi and Keon Baker had nine points apiece.

