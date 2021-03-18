Casper College basketball teams win two at Eastern Wyoming College

The fourth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained undefeated with a 61-40 victory at Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday, while the Thunderbirds' men's team rallied in the second half for an 87-75 victory over the Lancers.

The T-Birds' women's team (17-0, 7-0 Region IX North) got 20 points from Kobe King-Hawea and 10 from Kate Robertson (Natrona County) in winning its 32nd consecutive game dating back to last season.

The men's team (9-7, 4-3) outscored Eastern Wyoming 56-35 in the second half to improve to 4-1 in its last five games.

The T-Birds play at Laramie County Community College on Saturday, with the women's game tipping off at 2 p.m. followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.

