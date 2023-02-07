The Casper College basketball teams continue their push for the Region IX North regular season title Wednesday when they take on Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

The 17th-ranked Thunderbirds' women's team (21-3, 4-0 North) has won eight games in a row and holds a one-game lead over both Western Wyoming Community College and Northwest College with six games remaining in the regular season.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo leads the T-Birds with 11.9 points per game, followed by sophomore center Flora Goed (11.0 ppg) and freshman wing Logann Alvar (10.8 ppg). Sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia averages 8.8 ppg and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.

The T-Birds have won 40 consecutive games against Region IX North opponents.

The T-Birds' men's team (18-5, 3-1) has won three in a row following an overtime loss at Northwest College in which it lost leading scorer Kenard Richardson and assistant coach Carlos Taylor for the season.

In Richardson's absence the T-Birds have relied on a balanced scoring attack with five players scoring in double figures in each of the three games.

Sophomore guards Jamison Epps (14.6 ppg), Dalton Peterson (14.2), Jaren Harris (11.9) and sophomore center Nestor Dyachok (10.7) are all averaging double-digit points, with freshman guard Darius Robinson pitching in 8.8 ppg.

The T-Birds and Laramie County CC are currently tied for second in the North, one game back of Northwest College, which plays at Casper College on Saturday.