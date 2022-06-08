Casper College basketball, volleyball, soccer camps are on tap for June

Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym is going to be a beehive of activity for the remainder of June with athletic camps scheduled for the next two-plus weeks.

The first camp on tap is girls' basketball, which runs June 13-15. Girls in grades 3-5 will be on the court from 9-11 a.m. each day, followed by girls in grades 6-8 from 1-3 p.m. Cost for the camp is $75.

Action shifts to Murane Field across from the campus on June 18 with the girls' soccer camp. Cost of the camp is $20 and is limited to the first 80 players to sign up. The camp, which is for girls who will be entering their freshman through senior seasons of high school, takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Volleyball takes center stage the following week, with the girls' camp slated for June 20-22, followed by the setters skills camp June 23-24. The general camp costs $75 and consists of three classifications: grades 3-4 from 10 a.m.-noon; grades 5-6 from 1-3 p.m.; grades 7-10 from 3-5 p.m. The setters camp is for girls entering grades 10-12. It runs from 1-3 p.m. each day and costs $40.

The month ends with back-to-back boys' basketball camps. The general camp runs June 27-29 with a cost of $80. Boys in grades 1-4 take the court from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by grades 5-8 from 1-3 p.m.

On June 30 the Elite Players Camp will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Open to to the first 50 players from the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 to sign up, the camp costs $50.

For more information on the camps, and to sign up, go to https://www.tbirds.cc/sports/2022_Camp_Information.

