Casper College basketball wins at Central Wyoming ahead of Laramie County games

The Casper College basketball teams did what they had to do Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Region IX North showdowns against Laramie County Community College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The women’s team outscored Central Wyoming College 22-8 in the first quarter and remained unbeaten in sub-region play with a 66-46 victory in Riverton. Sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) led the 16th-ranked Thunderbirds (22-4, 7-0) with 19 points while freshman Sandra Frau added 13 points and seven assists and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas) had 10 points off the bench.

The T-Birds are in position to host the Region IX tournament next month if they win the North. Every other Region IX North team has at least two losses. Casper College defeated LCCC 69-61 on Monday.

In Thursday’s men’s game, Rashaun Agee had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lift the T-Birds (14-11, 5-2) to an 84-79 victory. Peter Turay added 17 points and eight boards, Jaren Harris scored 14 points and PJ Ngambi had nine points and five assists.

The T-Birds are tied with LCCC in the sub-region standings, with both teams one game back of Western Wyoming Community College. LCCC defeated the T-Birds 97-90 back on Jan. 26.

After Saturday’s games both Casper College teams have two regular-season games remaining, Wednesday at home against Eastern Wyoming and next Saturday at Western Wyoming.

