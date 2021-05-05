Casper College basketball's Kobe King-Hawea, Natalie Otkhmezuri earn All-American honors

Casper College sophomores Kobe King-Hawea and Natalia Otkhmezuri were both named NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball All-Americans on Wednesday, with King-Hawea earning first-team honors and Otkhmezuri a second-team selection.

The 5-foot-11 King-Hawea is just the second Thunderbird to earn first-team honors, joining Dianne L'Ami (1995-96). Otkhmezuri is the first T-Bird selected to the second team since Rosalie Cutri earned that distinction following the 2011-12 season. King-Hawea, who has already signed to continue her basketball career at the University of Texas, was also a first-team honoree last year while playing for Gillette College.

King-Hawea led Casper College with 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, shooting 49.7% from the field, 43.3% on 3-pointers and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

Otkhmezuri, who signed with Southern Utah University on Tuesday, averaged 14.7 points per game while finishing No. 4 in the junior college ranks in 3-point shooting (49.3%). The 5-9 guard also shot 50.8% from the field and 80.5% from the line.

King-Hawea and Otkhmezuri helped lead the T-Birds to a No. 3 national ranking before they lost to Three Rivers College in the first round of the NJCAA Championships. Casper College (22-2) also set a program record this season by winning its first 20 games to start the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.