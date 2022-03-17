Casper College comes up just short in first-round loss at NJCAA Championships

The Casper College women’s basketball team definitely had its chances Thursday morning in the first round of the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships.

In the end, though, the 14th-seeded Thunderbirds saw their season come to an end with a 73-70 defeat to No. 19 Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Dejaan Schuler and Sandra Frau both got off 3-point attempts in the final seconds that could have forced overtime, but both shots bounced off the iron.

The T-Birds (28-5) scored the opening points of the game on a short jumper by sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County). Unfortunately, it turned out to be their only lead of the game.

With Hutchinson standout Mya Williams scoring 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first half the Blue Dragons built a 32-22 lead midway through the second quarter. Casper College closed the half on a 9-2 run to trail 34-32 at the break.

The second half offered more of the same, with the Blue Dragons threatening to pull away before the T-Birds would come roaring back. The game was tied five times in the third quarter, but Casper College could never regain the lead.

“We just could not get over the hump,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “We had multiple opportunities in the second half, and we got some good looks at the beginning of the third quarter, but we just couldn’t get the shots to fall.”

Frau tied the game at 41-all with 3 minutes, 18 seconds to play in the quarter on a drive to the basket but missed the ensuing free throw. Hutchinson (29-5) ended the frame on an 8-3 run to lead 49-44 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Schuler scored five quick points on a 3-pointer — the T-Birds’ first of the game — and a layup to tie the game at 49-all. Schuler later hit another triple to cut the Blue Dragons’ lead to 55-54, but they answered with a 3 of their own to push the margin back to four points.

Hutchinson extended the lead to 67-59 with 2:32 remaining. Frau kept the T-Birds in contention, though, with slashing drives to the rim. She scored the last of her team-high 18 points with 40 seconds on the clock to pull Casper College within 69-68.

Hutchinson made two free throws ahead of a follow shot by Julia Palomo. Williams scored the final points on two free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining.

On the T-Birds’ final possession Schuler misfired from the top of the key and Frau’s last-second 3-point attempt from the corner after a loose-ball scramble hit off the side of the rim.

“I’m real proud of the way we kept battling back,” Gunnare said. “It gave us a chance to win, but we just couldn’t quite get it done.”

Schuler added 15 points for the T-Birds and Robertson finished with 11 after scoring 10 in the first half. Palomo added nine and Joseana Vaz had seven points and eight rebounds before fouling out. Vaz came into the game averaging 12.7 points per game but was never able to get untracked against the Blue Dragons.

Casper College, which advanced to the NJCAA Championships for the fourth time in the past five years, hasn’t won a game at the national tournament since finishing ninth in 2011.

