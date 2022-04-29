Casper College Foundation hopes to rename rodeo arena to honor Tom Parker

Casper College wants to make sure former rodeo coach Tom Parker isn't forgotten.

The Casper College Foundation is currently seeking donations to rename the Thunderbirds' rodeo facility the Tom Parker Rodeo Arena in memory of the T-Birds' longtime coach. Parker served as the team's rodeo coach from 1990 until his death from cancer on March 15, 2017.

In addition, Parker helped out with the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association, served as the regional faculty director for the Central Rocky Mountain Region, the roughstock chute boss at the College National Finals Rodeo and was a judge for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He also was an instructor in the Casper College agriculture department before retiring in 2013.

During his time as head coach, the T-Birds' women's team qualified for the CNFR three times while the men's team advanced to the college finals five times, including back-to-back CRMR championships in 2011-12.

The Casper College men's team finished second in the region this year under head coach Jhett Johnson.

