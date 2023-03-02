Casper College goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.

Trumbull played in four games for the Thunderbirds last season, recording two shutouts and finishing with an .833 save percentage.

Prior to playing for the T-Birds she played at Dakota Wesleyan University where she went 3-1-1 with two shutouts and an .816 save percentage.

Trumbull was a four-year starter between the pipes for Natrona County High School. She was a two-time Class 4A all-state selection for the Fillies.