Tom Parks, who played at Cheyenne Central High School and later at Sheridan College, was named the new men's basketball head coach at Casper College on Friday.

Parks spent the past five seasons as the head coach at State College of Florida, a Division I junior college that competes in Region VIII. He helped lead the Manatees to 72 wins the past five years in one of the tougher regions in the junior college ranks.

Parks takes over for Shaun Gutting, who went 79-35 in four years with the Thunderbirds. The T-Birds went 24-8 this season, losing in the Region IX Tournament championship game.

Parks earned all-state honors in 2006 when he helped lead Cheyenne Central to the Class 4A state championship game. After spending a year at Air Force Prep, he attended Sheridan College for one year, averaging 14 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Generals under former Casper College head coach Joel Davidson. Parks then played two years at Youngstown State University and one year at Northern State University.

His coaching career includes stops as an assistant coach at Sheridan College and Eastern Florida State College before taking over at State College of Florida prior to the 2018-19 season.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a coach of Tom’s caliber to Casper College," Casper College athletic director Paul Marble said in a release. "We believe he will continue to build on the successes created under Shaun during his tenure as head coach."