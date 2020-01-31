You are the owner of this article.
Casper College hosts LCCC for Saturday double-header
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Both nationally-ranked Casper College basketball teams host NJCAA Region IX North Division rivals Laramie County CC for a Saturday doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The No. 19 women start the action against the Golden Eagles. Casper (19-3, 6-1 North Region) rides a five-game winning streak into the key division clash with Laramie County (16-7, 5-2) as the two are separated by just one game.

Casper's No. 22-ranked men's team (19-3) then hosts LCCC (4-17). In their last game, Golden Eagles freshman Erik Oliver (Cheyenne East) scored a program-record 51 points.

