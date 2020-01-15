Casper College men hold off Sheridan College for Region IX victory

"I think our on-the-ball defense wasn’t as bad as it felt like," Gutting said. "I just thought it was a really tight whistle and it put us in awkward positions."

Those tight whistles helped Sheridan College outscore Casper College 33-9 at the free-throw line. The Generals finished 33 of 43 from the charity stripe while the T-Birds were 9 of 18.

Casper College was able to take a 57-40 lead into the locker room despite leading scorer David Walker taking just one first-half shot and failing to score.

Harris, the sophomore point guard, had 14 of his team-high 30 points in the first half while freshmen Traizon Byrd (13) and Satchell (12) combined for 25.

"When a player like David is down it’s good to have someone step up and fill that void," Harris said. "We have players like Traizon and Dathan that can score the ball and give us offense. It all balanced out tonight."

Byrd, who entered averaging just 5.7 points per game, finished with a career-high 23; Satchell added 12 on four 3-pointers. The T-Birds also got 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots from sophomore Philip Pepple Jr. and 11 from Walker.