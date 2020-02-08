Casper College men's basketball drops heartbreaker at Western Wyoming

The Casper College men’s basketball team was in perfect position to move into a tie for the Region IX North lead on Saturday, but Sindou Cisse had other plans.

The Western Wyoming Community College sophomore guard hit an off-balance, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the 13th-ranked Mustangs to a 94-93 victory over the the No. 23 Thunderbirds at Rock Springs.

The T-Birds (20-5, 7-3) led 48-45 at the half and pushed the advantage to as many as 13 points at 79-66 on Dathan Satchell’s triple with 8 minutes to play.

Casper College, which has now dropped two consecutive conference games, continued to keep the Mustangs (23-3, 9-1) at bay, with David Walker’s driving layup with 4:38 to play making it an 85-77 game. Western used a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 87-86 before Traizon Byrd’s corner 3 made it 90-86 with 1:24 remaining.

Western responded with a 3 off a loose ball, but Jalen Harris made it 92-89 with a driving layup. The Mustangs made two free throws with 37.2 seconds to play. On the T-Birds’ next possession, Philip Pepple Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws with 15.3 seconds on the clock and the Mustangs took advantage, with Cisse providing the heroics.