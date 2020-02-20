Casper College men's basketball holds off Gillette College on Sophomore Night

Sabrina Riley made sure Sophomore Night for the Casper College men's basketball team got off to a rousing start Wednesday with a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem.

Prior to the start of the Thunderbirds' game against Gillette College, Riley, the mother of sophomore guard Isaiah Banks, was handed a microphone and walked to center court while Banks and his teammates exchanged nervous smiles. Even though the mic failed to work through the first verse, Riley never hesitated.

"She told me a couple of weeks ago that she wanted to sing the National Anthem before the game," Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. "I agreed even though I had never heard her sing before. I was just hoping she knew what she was doing ... and she did. She was awesome."

For a large majority of the game, so were the T-Birds. They built double-digit leads in both halves before having to hang on for a 99-91 victory to move into sole possession of second place in the Region IX North standings. Casper (23-5, 10-3) has a one-game lead over Gillette and trails No. 17 Western Wyoming Community College by one game heading into Saturday's final regular season contest at Sheridan College.