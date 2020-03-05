Casper College men's basketball loses in OT in Region IX quarterfinals

The Casper College men's basketball team won't repeat as Region IX champions. Western Nebraska Community College made sure of that with a 112-108 overtime victory in the Region IX Tournament quarterfinals Thursday in Sterling, Colorado.

The 24th-ranked Thunderbirds (25-6) got a career-high 47 points from David Walker and led by 11 points in the second half, but couldn't come up with enough stops against the Cougars (19-11).

The T-Birds led 97-92 late in regulation, but Western Nebraska got free for a layup and Kalen Williams hit a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Walker gave the T-Birds a 101-100 lead in the extra session, but the Cougars went on a 6-0 run to force Casper to play catch-up.

Jalen Harris added 23 points for the T-Birds while Philip Pepple Jr. added 16 and Traizon Byrd 11.

