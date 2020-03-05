You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper College men's basketball loses in OT in Region IX quarterfinals
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball loses in OT in Region IX quarterfinals

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College men's basketball team won't repeat as Region IX champions. Western Nebraska Community College made sure of that with a 112-108 overtime victory in the Region IX Tournament quarterfinals Thursday in Sterling, Colorado.

The 24th-ranked Thunderbirds (25-6) got a career-high 47 points from David Walker and led by 11 points in the second half, but couldn't come up with enough stops against the Cougars (19-11).

The T-Birds led 97-92 late in regulation, but Western Nebraska got free for a layup and Kalen Williams hit a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Walker gave the T-Birds a 101-100 lead in the extra session, but the Cougars went on a 6-0 run to force Casper to play catch-up.

Jalen Harris added 23 points for the T-Birds while Philip Pepple Jr. added 16 and Traizon Byrd 11.

David Walker

Walker
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News