Casper College men's basketball put together an impressive season

Obviously, the 2019-20 season didn’t end the way Shaun Gutting hoped it would.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the college basketball season, the first-year Casper College men’s basketball coach and the Thunderbirds were already back in Casper. The T-Birds’ season ended with a 112-108 overtime loss to Western Nebraska Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament on March 5.
“We have definitely looked back and tried to focus on the positives, especially with the season not ending the way we wanted it to,” Gutting said during a phone call Thursday. “It’s important for us to recognize, and for everybody to recognize, that we had an extremely successful season overall.”
It’s hard to disagree.
The T-Birds went 25-6 and finished No. 21 in the National Junior College Athletics Association final regular-season Top 25. The 25 victories is the most for a first-year coach in the storied history of Casper College men’s basketball. In fact, only Walter Dowler (1946-47), Gary Becker (2006-07) and Dan Russell (2013-14) reached the 20-win mark in their inaugural seasons with the T-Birds.
The T-Birds also had two first-team all-Region IX selections in sophomore guards David Walker and Jalen Harris. The 6-foot-4 Walker led the team and was No. 16 nationally with 22.4 points per game while Harris averaged 16.2 points and 4.9 assists per outing.
And 6-10 sophomore Philip Pepple Jr. pitched in 12.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game (No. 6 nationally) while shooting 63.3 percent.
Add in Isaiah Banks (10.0), Dathan Satchell (9.3), Traizon Byrd (8.1) and Tavion Robinson (7.3) along with some key reserves and the T-Birds finished No. 6 in the NJCAA in scoring at 98.0 points per game. Casper College reached triple digits 13 times, including eight times during a nine-game stretch that spanned from November to January.
You have free articles remaining.
The T-Birds also finished No. 7 nationally with 47.0 rebounds per game and tied for No. 4 with 6.2 blocks per game.
“Those numbers allow us to put things in perspective and know that we were successful this year,” Gutting explained.
Unfortunately for Gutting and assistant coach Lester Stewart – as well as most every other college basketball coach – moving forward in this time of social distancing and other restrictions is proving difficult.
Of the seven sophomores on this year’s roster, Walker, who signed with the University of South Alabama back in November, is the only one who has committed to a four-year school.
“One of the bigger challenges is trying to make sure our players get the notice and the recognition they deserve for recruiting,” Gutting admitted. “Jalen and Philip both have a lot of schools looking at them from all over the country, but this has hurt a lot of our other players. These guys don’t have a chance to visit these places so they are going to have to base their decisions on how much they trust the coaches they are talking to.
“I’m hoping it changes soon so they can visit some places, but realistically they’ll probably have to make their decisions based off of who they trust the most and who they have the best relationship with.”
The same holds true with the T-Birds’ recruiting. While Gutting expects the majority of the eight freshmen on this year’s roster to return for next season, bringing in recruits to replace the departing sophomores is another unexpected challenge brought about by the coronavirus.
“I had to cancel a trip to California and Lester was going to go to Chicago to see a couple guys, but our flights ended up getting canceled,” Gutting said. “There’s no real answer and I guess the good thing is everybody is in the same situation. We’re just waiting for them to tell us what we can and can’t do.
“Obviously, it’s not the ideal situation, but we still have been able to recruit over the phone and we have started putting things together for next year.”
That’s still months away, however. Until then, Gutting and the T-Birds can look back and hopefully appreciate what they accomplished this past season.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!