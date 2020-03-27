Casper College men's basketball put together an impressive season

And 6-10 sophomore Philip Pepple Jr. pitched in 12.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game (No. 6 nationally) while shooting 63.3 percent.

Add in Isaiah Banks (10.0), Dathan Satchell (9.3), Traizon Byrd (8.1) and Tavion Robinson (7.3) along with some key reserves and the T-Birds finished No. 6 in the NJCAA in scoring at 98.0 points per game. Casper College reached triple digits 13 times, including eight times during a nine-game stretch that spanned from November to January.

The T-Birds also finished No. 7 nationally with 47.0 rebounds per game and tied for No. 4 with 6.2 blocks per game.

“Those numbers allow us to put things in perspective and know that we were successful this year,” Gutting explained.

Unfortunately for Gutting and assistant coach Lester Stewart – as well as most every other college basketball coach – moving forward in this time of social distancing and other restrictions is proving difficult.

Of the seven sophomores on this year’s roster, Walker, who signed with the University of South Alabama back in November, is the only one who has committed to a four-year school.