Casper College men's basketball rallies to defeat Central Wyoming

David Walker didn’t wear his usual No. 2 Casper College jersey for Wednesday night’s Region IX North game against Central Wyoming College. Instead, the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard wore No. 24 in memory of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in California.
“I wore No. 24 for Kobe,” Walker said. “I had never played basketball before I first watched Kobe play when I was 12. I was thinking about it today and my teammates told me I should wear No. 24.
“At times tonight I felt unstoppable, just like Kobe.”
Walker indeed was a driving force Wednesday, scoring a game-high 26 points in the 22nd-ranked Thunderbirds’ 80-77 victory over the Rustlers. Walker’s first bucket was a 3-pointer, but he spent the majority of the night driving to the rim through contact. He also got free for a couple of fast-break windmill dunks, much to the delight of the home fans at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
“When David resorts to settling for jump shots he’s usually not as good,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. “When he’s attacking the basket and then shooting open 3’s he’s much better. I think he’s finally beginning to understand that he has to keep driving, because he’s so hard to stop.”
Gutting would get no argument from Central Wyoming head coach Brad Schmidl.
At one point in the second half Walker was fouled on a drive to the basket and Schmit implored the refs to call an offensive foul.
“We can’t stop him,” Schmit said as he walked toward midcourt.
“He’s pretty good,” Gutting replied with a smile.
“He’s really good,” countered Schmit as he turned back to his bench.
Walker made both free throws to give the T-Birds (19-3, 6-1) a 65-58 lead with 10 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.
Despite Walker’s heroics, the Rustlers (14-8, 4-3) refused to go away. They trimmed the margin to 68-67 with 6:55 to play when Walker picked up his fourth foul.
Traizon Byrd answered with a put-back and an old-fashioned three-point play to push the lead to 73-67. But Central Wyoming then went on a 10-2 run, capped by two free throws from Abdi Dahir, to grab a 77-75 lead with 2:19 on the clock.
“I thought we were in control the whole time,” Gutting said. “And then I looked up and they were shooting free throws to take the lead. I was like, ‘Man! What just happened?’”
Thankfully for the T-Bird faithful, the home team responded. Sophomore point guard Jalen Harris hit a step-back 18-footer to tie it, Byrd made two free throws for the lead and Walker, off a steal from Byrd, made 1 of 2 from the line for the final points.
During that stretch the Rustlers missed three shots and turned the ball over twice.
“Central Wyoming is a really good team and they battled all game long,” Harris said. “We had to really dig deep to find the buckets and stops to get the win tonight.”
After Isaiah Banks missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 15.4 second to play, the Rustlers called timeout. On the inbounds pass, Walker and Harris pressured Central Wyoming point guard Jaylon Gentry, who managed to get the ball in the corner to leading scorer Darius Guinn. But Walker was there to challenge the shot, which hit harmlessly off the front of the rim as time expired.
“David had four fouls so we just had to trust him and ride it out with him, Gutting said. “And he had a big play at the end of the game.
“He has learned how to pressure the ball without fouling. Early in the year he would just reach and try to get steals, but now he’s realizing that he can just pressure the ball and make life difficult for the other team.”
The Rustlers definitely made things difficult for the T-Birds for the majority of the night. They scored the first four points of the game and led 25-18 with just under 9 minutes to play in the first half. After Walker finished a 7-0 run with a drive to the rim to tie the game at 25-all, the rest of the first half featured three ties and four lead changes. Harris’s 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the T-Birds a 46-40 lead at the break. The lead grew to 10 on another Walker drive before the teams settled in for the final frantic minutes.
Philip Pepple Jr. added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the T-Birds, with Byrd chipping in 13 points and Harris and Eric Jamerman nine apiece. Dave Francois had 17 points to lead five Rustlers in double figures.
