Casper College men's basketball rallies to defeat Central Wyoming

During that stretch the Rustlers missed three shots and turned the ball over twice.

“Central Wyoming is a really good team and they battled all game long,” Harris said. “We had to really dig deep to find the buckets and stops to get the win tonight.”

After Isaiah Banks missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 15.4 second to play, the Rustlers called timeout. On the inbounds pass, Walker and Harris pressured Central Wyoming point guard Jaylon Gentry, who managed to get the ball in the corner to leading scorer Darius Guinn. But Walker was there to challenge the shot, which hit harmlessly off the front of the rim as time expired.

“David had four fouls so we just had to trust him and ride it out with him, Gutting said. “And he had a big play at the end of the game.

“He has learned how to pressure the ball without fouling. Early in the year he would just reach and try to get steals, but now he’s realizing that he can just pressure the ball and make life difficult for the other team.”