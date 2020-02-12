You are the owner of this article.
Casper College men's basketball snaps two-game losing streak
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

The Casper College men's basketball team outscored Eastern Wyoming College 15-3 in the final minutes to earn a 92-84 victory Wednesday night in Torrington.

The Thunderbirds (21-5, 8-3 Region IX North) overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and trailed 81-77 with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining before rallying to end a two-game losing streak.

David Walker's steal and layup tied the game at 81-all and Philip Pepple Jr. gave the T-Birds the lead for good at 83-81 with a putback with 1:33 on the clock. Jalen Harris's 3-pointer made it 86-82 and Walker's putback of Traizon Byrd's steal and missed layup increased the advantage to 88-82. Isaiah Banks, who finished with 13 points, scored the final four points for the T-Birds on two free throws and a breakaway dunk.

Walker finished with a team-high 28 points, with Harris pitching in 19 and Byrd adding 10 points and nine rebounds.

The T-Birds host Northwest College on Saturday.

