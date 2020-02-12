Casper College men's basketball snaps two-game losing streak

David Walker's steal and layup tied the game at 81-all and Philip Pepple Jr. gave the T-Birds the lead for good at 83-81 with a putback with 1:33 on the clock. Jalen Harris's 3-pointer made it 86-82 and Walker's putback of Traizon Byrd's steal and missed layup increased the advantage to 88-82. Isaiah Banks, who finished with 13 points, scored the final four points for the T-Birds on two free throws and a breakaway dunk.