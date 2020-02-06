Casper College men's basketball struggles late in loss to Gillette College

The Casper College men's basketball team began a three-game road swing with a 94-88 loss at Gillette College on Wednesday night.
The 23rd-ranked Thunderbirds (20-4, 7-2 Region IX North) took an 86-85 lead on Traizon Byrd's 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining, but didn't score again until a tip-in with 18 seconds to play.
The Pronghorns (20-4, 6-3) only had one field goal in the final 4 minutes, but went 9 of 12 at the free throw line down the stretch to pull off the upset.
David Walker led the T-Birds with 21 points, while Byrd, Jalen Harris and Dathan Satchell each scored 15. Gillette College had six players finish in double figures and owned a 50-39 rebounding advantage.
Casper College plays at No. 14 Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday.