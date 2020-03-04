Casper College men's team tries to repeat as Region IX champion

The high-flying T-Birds are averaging 97.6 points per game and have topped the century mark 12 times. In addition to their double-digit scorers, Dathan Satchell, Traizon Byrd, Robinson and Samuel Keita all have the ability to reach double figures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The T-Birds might need some firepower to counter 6-5 Western Nebraska sophomore Teddy Allen, who averages 30.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

“I think we have guys that are athletic enough and big enough to at least give him a good fight,” Gutting said. “At the end of the day, Teddy is going to get his (points), but we’re going to make him take as many difficult shots as possible.”

Casper is coming off a 94-81 play-in victory over Laramie County Community College on Saturday in which the T-Birds were never really able to take control. Afterwards, the players held a team meeting in an attempt to figure things out before the Region IX Tournament.

“Now it’s go-time,” Harris said. “Everybody knows we cant have an effort like that and expect to be Region IX champions. We have to come out focused every game and approach each team like they’re the best team in the country.”