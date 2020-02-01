Casper College men steamroll rival LCCC with 97-68 victory

Casper College sophomore David Walker scored a game-high 28 points on 10 of 13 from the floor in just 19 minutes off the bench as the No. 22 Thunderbirds ran through rival Laramie County CC in a 97-68 win on Saturday afternoon at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The T-Birds got out in front early, went into halftime with a 23-point lead and cruised the rest of the way. Philip Pepple Jr. added 15, Isaiah Banks scored 12 and Dathan Satchell tallied 13 for Casper College.

LCCC freshman Erik Oliver (Cheyenne East) led the Golden Eagles with 27 points (11 of 24) in his first game since scoring a program-record 51 on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.