Casper College men win team title at Eastern Wyoming College Rodeo

The Casper College men’s rodeo team finally broke through against the University of Wyoming.

The Thunderbirds became the first team other than the Cowboys this season to finish atop the team standings as they won the Eastern Wyoming College Rodeo in Torrington over the weekend. Casper College finished with 800 points while UW, which had won the first six rodeos of the Central Rocky Mountain Region season, totaled 795.

Team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson were the T-Birds’ only individual winners as the defending College National Finals Rodeo champs continued their impressive season with a two-run time of 13.7 seconds. Fellow team ropers Weston Mills and Braden Brost finished in third place for the T-Birds and Trae Smith teamed with Gillette College’s Bodie Mattson to take fourth.

Casper College also got a pair of second-place finishes from Ethan Mazurenko in bareback bronc riding and Quinten Taylor in saddle bronc riding. In addition, Myles Carlson was third in bareback, Brodie Bates was third in bull riding and Linkyn Petersek tied for third in tie-down roping.

For the Cowboys, Brice Patterson (bareback), Garrett Uptain (saddle bronc) and Austin Hurlburt (tie-down) all won their respective events. Also capturing first place were Laramie County Community College’s Stefan Tonita in bull riding and Chadron State College’s Teigen Marchant in steer wrestling.

The Gillette College women got first-place finishes from barrel racer Jaycie West and breakaway roper Emily Knust to win the team title with 385 points, with Eastern Wyoming College taking second with 300 and UW placing third with 280. EWC’s Karissa Rayhill won the goat tying and finished third in the barrel racing.

The CRMR season continues this weekend at the Colorado State Rodeo in Fort Collins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.