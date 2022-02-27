Casper College men's basketball advances to Region IX Tournament

Rashaun Agee had 32 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Casper College men's basketball team to a 91-75 victory over Central Wyoming College in a play-in game on Saturday.
With the win, the Thunderbirds (17-12) qualified for this week's Region IX Tournament in La Junta, Colorado. The T-Birds will enter as the No. 3 seed out of the North sub-region.
Peter Turay added 14 points and eight rebounds, Dwayne Walker had 12 points and PJ Ngambi eight points and 12 assists.
Casper College has won nine of its past 12 games.
