CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball advances to Region IX Tournament

PJ Ngambi vs CWC

Casper College point guard PJ Ngambi sets up a play in the T-Birds' game against Central Wyoming College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

 Courtesy, Abigail Landwehr

Rashaun Agee had 32 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Casper College men's basketball team to a 91-75 victory over Central Wyoming College in a play-in game on Saturday.

With the win, the Thunderbirds (17-12) qualified for this week's Region IX Tournament in La Junta, Colorado. The T-Birds will enter as the No. 3 seed out of the North sub-region.

Peter Turay added 14 points and eight rebounds, Dwayne Walker had 12 points and PJ Ngambi eight points and 12 assists.

Casper College has won nine of its past 12 games.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

