 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College men's basketball breaks century mark in win over Colorado NW
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball breaks century mark in win over Colorado NW

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College men's basketball team kept its perfect home record intact with a 107-93 victory over Colorado Northwest Community College on Monday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym

The T-Birds (5-4) had four players finish in double figures, led by John Hart with 28 points. He was followed by Trey Boston with 24, Dion Ford with 19 and Nigel Marshall with 13. Marshall also grabbed 10 rebounds.

It was the fourth game in a row the T-Birds have topped the century mark at The Swede.

The T-Birds will be in search of their first road win of the season Wednesday when they open Region IX North play at Western Wyoming Community College.

Casper College Button
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News