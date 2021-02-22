Casper College men's basketball breaks century mark in win over Colorado NW

The Casper College men's basketball team kept its perfect home record intact with a 107-93 victory over Colorado Northwest Community College on Monday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym

The T-Birds (5-4) had four players finish in double figures, led by John Hart with 28 points. He was followed by Trey Boston with 24, Dion Ford with 19 and Nigel Marshall with 13. Marshall also grabbed 10 rebounds.

It was the fourth game in a row the T-Birds have topped the century mark at The Swede.

The T-Birds will be in search of their first road win of the season Wednesday when they open Region IX North play at Western Wyoming Community College.

