CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball cruises to victory in season opener

The Casper College men's basketball team built a 68-25 halftime lead and rolled to a 118-52 victory over ABQ Prep on Tuesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in its season opener.

Sophomore guard Jamison Epps scored 25 points to lead the T-Birds, who also got 22 points and 11 rebounds from sophomore forward Nestor Dyachok. Sophomore guard Kenard Richardson added 18 points and six assists and freshman guard Sayhan Yetkin pitched in 14 points. Sophomore guard Dalton Peterson (Encampment) finished with nine points and a game-high five steals.

The T-Birds expect a much stiffer challenge Friday when they play at No. 5 Salt Lake Community College.

Jamison Epps 2022 headshot

Epps
